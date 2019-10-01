Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Yount
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Yount

Send Flowers
Mark Yount Obituary
Mark Richard Yount, 38, of Columbia, formerly of Mexico, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home.

A Memorial Visitation is Thursday, October 3, from 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico. Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 4, at the funeral home.

An additional Visitation is Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Memorial Graveside Services will follow at Christian Cemetery in Fredericktown.

Memorial donations may be made to the Baptist Home at Ironton or the First Baptist Church of Fredericktown. All may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.