Mark Richard Yount, 38, of Columbia, formerly of Mexico, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home.
A Memorial Visitation is Thursday, October 3, from 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico. Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 4, at the funeral home.
An additional Visitation is Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Memorial Graveside Services will follow at Christian Cemetery in Fredericktown.
Memorial donations may be made to the Baptist Home at Ironton or the First Baptist Church of Fredericktown. All may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019