Marlon Lane "Lane" Gonterman of Auxvasse, Missouri passed away suddenly on October 27, 2019 at age 40. Lane was born on March 29, 1979 in Mexico, Missouri to Marlon and Doris Gonterman. He attended and graduated from North Callaway School District. Lane served his country as a member of the United States Army. He is survived and dearly missed by his parents Marlon Lee Gonterman of Auxvasse, Missouri and Doris Ann Gonterman of Quasqueton, Iowa; brothers Robert George Hager of Quasqueton, Iowa and Jordan Mathew Gonterman of California, Missouri. Lane is also survived by his son Damon Orion Gonterman and daughters Calisa Holly Marie Gonterman and Kaylee Isabel-Elane Gonterman. Lane is also missed by numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Grand Prairie Baptist Church in Auxvasse with a short reception afterward for family and friends to come together and share memories.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 7, 2019