Mildred "Millie" Martha Hill, of Pittsburg, passed away peacefully at 1:11 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Oakview Estates in Frontenac, having reached the incredible age of 101.
She was born December 15, 1918 at Ruskin, Nebraska, the daughter of Martin Edward and Laura Margaret (Deterding) Brase. The second youngest of 12 children, she grew up in Beatrice, Nebraska and was baptized into the Lutheran faith. Sharp as a tack, she was raised bilingual and spoke German along with the rest of the family.
On February 15, 1942, she was united in marriage to Elmer Martin Hill at Beatrice, Nebraska. Together, they lived in Corder, Missouri, Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas and Pittsburg, Kansas, where they finally retired. They were devoted members of the Zion Lutheran Church, where Millie spent many years quilting masterpieces by hand. She was an impatient woman and proud of it, as it was an attribute she had in common with her father. Constantly on the go, with an inability to sit still, she never believed in napping. She was incredibly confident in what she said and what she did, a trait that undoubtedly highlighted her strength and German heritage. The woman never missed a beat. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother many times over. She always sent cards and due to her very punctual ways, they were known to arrive early. Her family and friends were always in her thoughts and she loved deeply, as evidenced by her calls and notes to see how everyone was getting along. She had such a great sense of humor and could always be caught laughing. Truly one of a kind, she will be missed beyond words.
Mrs. Hill was a cook for the Lutheran School in Corder, Missouri for eight years. She then cooked at the Lake St. Louis Country Club for 5 years and the Higginsville Country Club for 5 years. Later she was the bookkeeper for the Hot Springs Village Country Club. After moving to Pittsburg, she went to work at the Sunset Manor in Frontenac.
Survivors include three children, Dennis "Pepper" Hill and his wife, Janice, of Springfield, Missouri; Diana (Hill) Green and her husband, Gerald, of Mexico, Missouri; and Duane "Buzz" Hill and his wife, Sheila, of Frontenac, Kansas. In addition, she is survived by ten grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, she was close to and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Elmer, an infant daughter, Connie Sue, four brothers, seven sisters, and a great-great-grandson, Grayson Osterloh.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsburg, with Pastor Theodore Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday prior to the funeral at the Zion Lutheran Church. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Corder, Missouri with Pastor Mark Junkin officiating. The family suggests memorials to the Zion Lutheran Church of Pittsburg or Zion Lutheran Cemetery of Corder, MO. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in The Mexico Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020