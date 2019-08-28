|
|
Martha Jane Adkisson, 76, of Centralia, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
Funeral Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico with Rev. Randy Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
Visitation is Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home
Martha Jane was born October 28, 1942 in Mexico, the daughter of Jim Henry and Alma Vivian (Pulis) Weaver. After Jim Henry passed away in 1950, Vivian married J.E. Gipson, Jr. and together, they raised Martha Jane.
On November 3, 1963 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Molino, she married Billy Joe Adkisson. He survives.
Martha Jane was a 1960 graduate of Mark Twain High School and then attended Missouri Baptist School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse's aide at Boone Hospital Center and Audrain Medical Center for 17 years.
Mrs. Adkisson was a member of the Centralia First Baptist Church, where she belonged to the Joy Group. She loved to read and crochet but also enjoyed the outdoors while camping and fishing. She was famous for her cooking and was especially known for her pies.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Joe Adkisson of the home; one daughter, Tracy Adkisson Williams of Mexico; two sons, Kevin Adkisson of Columbia and Darren (Amy) Adkisson of Los Angeles, CA; six grandchildren, Josh Williams of Mexico, Hannah and Landon Adkisson, both of Centralia, Vivienne, Ava and Aiden Adkisson, all of Los Angeles, CA; two sisters, Helen Joan Weaver (Charles) Black of Columbia and Margie DeVault of Mexico; and two brothers, Michael (Bobbie) Gipson of Denham Springs, Louisiana and Jerry Gipson of Mexico.
Martha Jane was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Marcy Jane Adkisson on April 1, 1968; her father, Jim Henry Weaver; her mother, Vivian Gipson; and her step-father, J.E. Gipson, Jr.
Memorial donations may be made to the , or the Centralia First Baptist Church. All may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 28, 2019