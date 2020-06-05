Martha Louise Leach, 84, of Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Private graveside services will be in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 5, 2020.