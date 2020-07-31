Martha Nell Gillespie Riechers
Nell was born in Rochester, New York, but spent most of her childhood in the Philippines and Brazil. She became a proud Missourian in 1968, when she married Harry Riechers, her husband of 52 years. Their family was made complete with the coming of daughter, Amy Lee, and son, John Christopher.
Nell was a teacher at heart. She taught nearly 50 years for the Sunday School programs at Littleby Methodist Church and Mexico United Methodist Church. She taught several years at Cornerstone Christian Academy and the Children's Therapy and Early Education School. Twenty years were devoted to Mexico public schools. It thrilled her that some of her students remained in contact with her. She truly loved "her kids". For some years after retirement, Nell was part of the Beauty for Ashes Ministry for offenders in the Vandalia prison.
Nell will be waiting for her beloved family to join her in Heaven; husband Harry, daughter Amy, son John, grandson Zach, granddaughters Delanie and Jenna, and great-grandson, Ryker Wayne. Her sister Nan Dischinger and brother-in-law Mark join that list along with her brother John Gillespie and sister-in-law Tessa. All are from Kansas City. The list also includes her "inherited" sister-in-law, Joyce (Bill) Keller, and her brother-in-law, Charles Riechers. Nell is blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews from both sides of the family.
Years of prayer groups and Bible studies have led to deep friendships. These friends have guided her and prayed faithfully for her. They have been of immeasurable help and blessing. The most important goal of her life was to be a Christ follower, with that came constant prayers for her loved ones to know how much they are loved by the Lord, and to accept and share that love. Nell recognized that this desire came from her dear deceased parents, John and Marty Gillespie. Nell and her siblings were raised by loving parents committed to be faithful to the Lord. May the legacy continue.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, at Littleby Methodist Cemetery with Rev. Eric Mattson officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Mexico United Methodist Children Youth Services, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Women's and Children's Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Littleby Methodist Cemetery Fund. All may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
