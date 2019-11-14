Home

Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Martha Rose Belts

Martha Rose Belts Obituary
Martha Rose Belts, 93, of Mexico, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Kings Daughter's Home.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Arnold Funeral Home with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation is Sunday from 1:00 to service time at Arnold Funeral Home.

Martha Rose was born on Sept. 14, 1926 in Hallsville, the daughter of Robert Bryan and Nannie Myrtle (Ligon) Goff. On April 22, 1946 she married Edward A. Belts in Olathe, KS. He preceded her in death on May 29, 1994.

She is survived by a step-daughter Pearl Irene Kelly of Mexico; a brother Charles Goff of Mexico; a sister Louise Abbott of Mexico; and several nieces and nephew and great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Henry, Robert, and David Goff; and two sisters, Nadine Farrah and Ruby Chenoweth.

Memorials may be made to Kings Daughter's Home in care of Arnold Funeral Home.

Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 14, 2019
