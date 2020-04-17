|
Marvin Hobart Allison
Marvin Hobart Allison, 83, of Mexico, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Missouri Veterans Home.
Due to the CDC guidelines, only immediate family will attend the graveside services at Elmwood Cemetery.
Marvin was born October 14, 1936, in Mexico, the son of Hobart Taylor "H.T." Allison. He married Anne Penn on February 14, 1958, in Mexico. Marvin was raised on a farm and after his graduation from Mexico High School in 1954 he farmed until he went to work at A.B. Chance where he worked for 44 years.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962 earning the rank of Specialist Spc 4. Most of his army service was spent in Budingen, Germany.
He was a loving husband, father and brother and cared deeply for his entire family.
Mr. Allison loved anything and everything related to cars, especially classic cars. Just out of high school Marvin customized his own car and Marvin and Anne traveled to many states for car shows over the years.
He was a people person. Marvin always took time to talk and listen to others. He also had a little buddy named "Baxter" who will miss him.
Survivors include his wife, Anne; daughter Cindy Allison of Mexico; sister, Marlene Sudbrock of Mexico; four nephews, Marvin (Tammy) Rodenbaugh of Lake St. Louis, Michael (Donna) Rodenbaugh of Mexico, Greg (Kathy) Stone of Phoenix, AZ and Kevin (Beth) Stone of Phoenix, AZ; sister-in-law, Carole Stone of Phoenix, AZ; brother-in-law Kenneth (Alice) Penn of Auxvasse; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, H.T. and son, Jeffrey Allison.
Memorials may be made to Kentucky Road Christian Church or Missouri Veterans Home-Mexico. They may be sent in care of, Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Apr. 17, 2020