Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
View Map
Mary Beckett


1923 - 2019
Mary Beckett Obituary
Mary A. Beckett, 96, of Mexico, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Pin Oaks Living Center.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Arnold Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation is Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Mary was born March 11, 1923 in Shelby County, Missouri, the daughter of J. Elmer and Lillian (Heathman) Gough. On June 22, 1942 in Shelbina, she married Don Beckett. He passed away on August 13, 2010.

Mrs. Beckett was a homemaker. When her children became older, she worked for Dora's Dress Shop and Audrain County License Bureau. She then worked for Audrain County, retiring as Chief Deputy County Clerk.

Following retirement, Mary volunteered at Audrain Medical Center. She was a fabulous seamstress and enjoyed antique cars and riding motorcycles with her husband. They also loved to travel and took many nice vacations together.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Donna (Bob) Barnes of Mexico and Linda (Mike) Keeling of Stafford, Virginia; one daughter-in-law, Mary Lee Beckett of Hixson, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Brad (Mary) Barnes of Mexico, Denise Barnes of Osage Beach and Michele (Gerald) Egan of Stafford, Virginia; nine great-grandchildren, Sara (Jeremy) Brixey, LeAnn (Ryan) Walker and Brian (Angie) Barnes, all of Mexico, Kellen, Holt, Grant, Lincoln, Mayes and Jule Egan, all of Stafford, Virginia; three great-great-grandchildren, Melanie, Austin and Annaliese Walker, all of Mexico; brother-in-law, Jim (Shirley) Beckett of Columbia; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Don, Mary was preceded in death by one son, Ted Beckett; one brother, James Gough; and one sister, Lois Tils.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Compassus or the . Both may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 23, 2019
