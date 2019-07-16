|
Mary Wilehmene Hill David, 93, of Bowling Green, formerly of Middletown, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Missouri.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 16th at the Myers Funeral Home in Middletown. Rev. Don Amelung will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service, Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Sunrise Memorial Gardens, north of Montgomery City. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons; Geoff Hill, Scott Hill, Greg Hill, Matt Hill, Keith Dillion, and Andy Sinclair. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters; Katie Howard, Jessica Clover, Cheryl Poteet, Krista Dillion, Melissa Lewis, Carla Jordan and Michele Haney.
Mrs. David was born January 16, 1926 in Montgomery City, Missouri, a daughter of Deward Belmont and Annie Ethel (Degarmo) Lewis.
On September 15, 1941, she married William Franklin Hill. They were the parents of four children. He preceded her in death on September 2, 1974. Mary then married Marcellus Earl David on June 16, 1979 at the Middletown Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on March 10, 1995.
Mary had lived in Bowling Green the past 20 years. Prior to that, she had lived in the Wellsville and Middletown area.
She was a homemaker. Mary had also done some home care for the elderly. She was very active with the OATS bus.
Mary loved going fishing. She also enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball as well as crocheting and gardening.
Mary is survived by her four children and their spouses, Loretta and Ron Dillion, of Longmont, Colorado, Elmer and Anna Lou Hill, of Nolensville, Tennessee, Paul and Terry Hill, of Bowling Green and Debbie and Ron Sinclair, of Grants Pass, Oregon; thirteen grandchildren, Scott (Bridget) Hill, of Brentwood, Tennessee, Geoff (Allison) Hill, of Atlanta, Georgia, Melissa (Josh) Lewis, of Houston, Texas, Greg Hill, of Nashville, Tennessee, Matt (Lori) Hill, of Centralia, Jessica (Joel) Clover, of Middletown, Iowa, Katie (Andrew) Howard, of Elsberry, Andy Sinclair and Kim Lee, of Seattle, Washington, Michele (Kyle) Haney, of Salem, Oregon, Cheryl (Brian) Poteet, of Brighton, Colorado, Krista Dillion, of Longmont, Colorado, Keith (Cortney) Dillion, of Denver, Colorado and Carla (Michael) Jordan, of Morrison, Colorado; 18 great-grandchildren; in addition to several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, William Franklin Hill and Marcellus Earl David; brothers, Roland Lee Lewis, James Belmont Lewis and Olin Edward Lewis and sister, Vera Anita Thomas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pike County Memorial Hospital Foundation c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 16, 2019