Mary Elaine Thomas
Mary Elaine Thomas, 103, was born on December 3, 1916, to Bert and Lydia "Gussie" Eagleburger in a dugout (a pioneering frontier home) in Holly, Colorado, where her parents were homesteading. She passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the King's Daughters Home in Mexico, Missouri.
Mary graduated from Central High School in Springfield, Missouri, and later graduated from Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield with a Bachelor's Degree in Education.
On Christmas Eve in 1940, she married L. Buford Thomas. They were parents to three daughters, Judy Elaine, Mary Jane and Lydia Jo. Buford passed away in February of 1983.
Mary taught Biology and Elementary Physical Education until her retirement in 1974. Crafting, sewing, and helping others were activities she enjoyed her whole life. Every fall, Mary and Buford made Homemade Copper Kettle Apple Butter for the Mexico United Methodist Church Bazaar and as a family event, the children and grandchildren still gather in the fall to keep this tradition.
Mrs. Thomas was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Monett, MO, Delta Kappa Gamma, Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Chatauqua. She was also a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter CN, and served as the President of Missouri State Chapter P.E.O. in 1971-72.
Mary is survived by her three daughters, Judy (Jim) Dye of Mexico, Missouri, Jane (Tom) Kurucz of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Jo Collins of Carthage, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Ellen, Susan, Katie, Nick, Gregg, Mary Jo and Jill; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Buford, Mary was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Gerald, Donald and Raymond (Dink) Eagleburger.
Graveside Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at the Springfield National Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri, with Rev. Frederick Zahn officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the L. Buford Thomas Scholarship Fund, Missouri P.E.O. Outreach Fund, First United Methodist Church of Monett, or the charity of your choice. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico, Missouri, is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 29, 2020.