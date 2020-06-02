Mary Frances Keeling



Mary Frances Keeling, 99, of Mexico, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the King's Daughters Home.



Private Graveside Services will be at Elmwood Cemetery.



Mary Frances was born on January 18, 1921 in Fulton, the daughter of Frank and Ora Alice (Clingman) Christopher. She was married in Jefferson City to Robert A. Keeling, Sr., on September 13, 1941. They were married 51 years until his passing on July 24, 1992.



Mrs. Keeling was a true survivor. She had a strong spirit and her love for family was her strength.



She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Mike (Linda) Keeling of Stafford, Virginia, and Robert Keeling, Jr. of Camarillo, California; one daughter, Linda Charles of Mexico; two grandchildren, Michele (Gerald) Egan of Stafford, Virginia, and Kris (Robin) Charles of Blue Springs; and six great-grandchildren, Kellen, Holt, Grant, Mayes, Lincoln and Jule Egan, all of Stafford, Virginia.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Konrad Charles; one grandson, Mike Keeling; and three sisters and four brothers.



Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.



Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



