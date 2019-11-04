Home

Mary C. Linhardt, 85, of Mexico, Missouri; formerly of Jefferson City, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2109, at King's Daughters Home. She was born on October 31, 1934, in Jefferson City, a daughter of the late Frank W. and Virginia J. (Gordon) Koelling.

Mary attended Jefferson City Public Schools and later went to Columbia College. She was employed with the Missouri Department of Revenue in the payroll department. Mary was one of the first employees when the Missouri Lottery was established in the state. She retired after more than 30 years of service.

Mary enjoyed going to the boat and gambling, playing cards and shopping. She liked to cook and entertain her friends. Most of all, Mary cherished the many trips to Disney World with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her siblings: Paul Koelling (Judy) and Anna Woods, both of Mexico; daughter-in-law: Debbie Steelman of Holts Summit; grandchildren: Donna Bergman (Mike), Crystal Steelman and Stacy Steelman; great-grandchildren: Skylar, Kaytlyn, Riley and Brett; and numerous family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her sons: Danny and Gary; brothers: Donnie and Sonny; nephew: Frank and nieces: Kathy and Brenda.

Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors. Additional visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to King's Daughters Home, 620 West Boulevard, Mexico, Missouri 65265 or the .

Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019
