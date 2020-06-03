Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share MARY's life story with friends and family

Share MARY's life story with friends and family









Mary Lou Enslen, 88, of Mexico, died at 5:20 a.m. Thursday May 28, 2020, at The King's Daughters Home in Mexico.



Memorial services will be held at a later date. Pickering Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



Mary Lou was born in Mexico on Dec. 10, 1931, the daughter of Wayne and Ethel (Burnett) Ziegler. On May 24, 1952, in Columbia, SC, she married Harold S. Enslen who survives. They had just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.



Mary Lou graduated with the Montgomery City High School Class of 1950. She was previously employed at A.P. Green Refractories Company as a stenographer from 1951-53. She and Harold then moved to Illinois in 1953 where their three children were born, then to Arkansas in 1962, and returned to Mexico in 1964. During these years she was a homemaker, Sunday School teacher, Den Mother, and Girl Scout Leader. In June 1967 through 1983 she began working at the Mexico United Methodist Church as Education Secretary and within three years as full time Church Secretary. In 1984 she began her regular position as Administrative Secretary in the office of the District Superintendent. She retired in 1993.



Among her many volunteer positions were: Guidepost Knit for Kids (where she knitted hundreds of sweaters for kids), Mexico Garden Club, King's Daughters Annie Arnold Circle. She and Harold went on several mission trips helping to clean up after floods and hurricanes (Saverton, MO, Baldwin, LA, and Henderson Settlement, KY)



In addition to her husband Harold, survivors include three children, Harold Neil Enslen (Susan McCormick) of Roy, Utah, Laurel Ann Auck (Lowell) of Centralia, and Joel Brian Enslen (Diana) of Mexico; one brother, Daniel Wayne Ziegler (Linda) , of Midwest City, OK; five grandsons, Jason Michael Enslen (Loretta Fay) Alamogordo, NM, Judson Ross Auck, Centralia, Sayre Stratton Auck (Justina Marie), Columbia, Mo., Joel Brian Enslen II (Emily), Mexico, and Patrick Morgan Enslen (Stacy), Mexico; great-grandchildren, Devin and Daisha Enslen, Miriam, Leighton, Ziva, and Axel Auck, Robert, Angela, Nina, Jane, and Peter Auck, and Luke Enslen; and one great-great-granddaughter, Isley Enslen.



The family suggests memorial contributions be given to the Mexico UMC Endowment Fund, the Mexico Audrain County Library, or the King's Daughters Employee Fund.



Expressions of sympathy may be given at

Mary Lou EnslenMary Lou Enslen, 88, of Mexico, died at 5:20 a.m. Thursday May 28, 2020, at The King's Daughters Home in Mexico.Memorial services will be held at a later date. Pickering Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.Mary Lou was born in Mexico on Dec. 10, 1931, the daughter of Wayne and Ethel (Burnett) Ziegler. On May 24, 1952, in Columbia, SC, she married Harold S. Enslen who survives. They had just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.Mary Lou graduated with the Montgomery City High School Class of 1950. She was previously employed at A.P. Green Refractories Company as a stenographer from 1951-53. She and Harold then moved to Illinois in 1953 where their three children were born, then to Arkansas in 1962, and returned to Mexico in 1964. During these years she was a homemaker, Sunday School teacher, Den Mother, and Girl Scout Leader. In June 1967 through 1983 she began working at the Mexico United Methodist Church as Education Secretary and within three years as full time Church Secretary. In 1984 she began her regular position as Administrative Secretary in the office of the District Superintendent. She retired in 1993.Among her many volunteer positions were: Guidepost Knit for Kids (where she knitted hundreds of sweaters for kids), Mexico Garden Club, King's Daughters Annie Arnold Circle. She and Harold went on several mission trips helping to clean up after floods and hurricanes (Saverton, MO, Baldwin, LA, and Henderson Settlement, KY)In addition to her husband Harold, survivors include three children, Harold Neil Enslen (Susan McCormick) of Roy, Utah, Laurel Ann Auck (Lowell) of Centralia, and Joel Brian Enslen (Diana) of Mexico; one brother, Daniel Wayne Ziegler (Linda) , of Midwest City, OK; five grandsons, Jason Michael Enslen (Loretta Fay) Alamogordo, NM, Judson Ross Auck, Centralia, Sayre Stratton Auck (Justina Marie), Columbia, Mo., Joel Brian Enslen II (Emily), Mexico, and Patrick Morgan Enslen (Stacy), Mexico; great-grandchildren, Devin and Daisha Enslen, Miriam, Leighton, Ziva, and Axel Auck, Robert, Angela, Nina, Jane, and Peter Auck, and Luke Enslen; and one great-great-granddaughter, Isley Enslen.The family suggests memorial contributions be given to the Mexico UMC Endowment Fund, the Mexico Audrain County Library, or the King's Daughters Employee Fund.Expressions of sympathy may be given at pickeringfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store