|
|
Mary Lou Sonwalt Guthrie passed on January 24, 2020, at the King's Daughters Home.
Mary was the daughter of Henry and Tjde (Sadie)Martena Sonwalt. Mary graduated from Mexico Senior High School in 1947 and then attended Lutheran Hospital in St Louis for nurses training. Mary completed a degree in health education from the University of Missouri in 1984.
Mary married Charles Guthrie on April 23,1953, who preceded her in death in 2015. Mary enjoyed her role as wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by two daughters: Gara (Jim) Loskill of Jefferson City and Gailyn Fennewald of Mexico; three grandchildren: Casey (Nick) Zona of St. Louis, Nate (Jen) Fennewald of Portland, OR, and Calli Loskill of Jefferson City; and two great-grandchildren: Tatum Zona and Eli Fennewald.
As a registered nurse, Mary served at Audrain Medical Center, for several physicians in Mexico as an office nurse, The King's Daughter's Home, and was known throughout the community as the school nurse for the Mexico Public Schools for 23 years. Mary took great pride in serving others as a nurse and gave freely of her skills and knowledge to family and friends in need.
Mary enjoyed a variety of hobbies, but found her greatest joy in the garden. She could be found in her garden at the break of dawn. She was a Master Gardener and a member of the garden club and enjoyed raising flowers to decorate her church. She also enjoyed sewing and created many costumes and outfits for her daughters, making quilts for each of her grandchildren, photography and crafting, and will long be remembered as an excellent baker. Mary was fascinated by electronics. She longed for the most updated technical equipment and enjoyed texting with grandchildren!
The funeral service for Mary Guthrie will be held on Thursday, January 30, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mexico, MO, at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. The service will be followed by a lunch and interment at East Lawn Memorial Park. Service arrangements are under the direction of Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name can be given to The Kings Daughter's Employee Fund. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jan. 27, 2020