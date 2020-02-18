|
Mary"M&M" Miller
Mary Frances "M&M" Miller, 70, of Mexico, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Pin Oaks Living Center.
Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, at Kentucky Road Christian Church.
Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Mary was born on September 9, 1949, in Louisiana, Mo, the daughter of Charles and Juanita (Penrod) Harrison. On May 7, 1969, in Louisiana, Mo, she married Russell Dale Miller.
Mary had worked at Louisiana Plastic then later moved to Mexico where she worked as CNA at Pin Oaks and Audrain Development Disability Services.
She enjoyed playing bingo, crossword puzzles, music, dancing and St. Louis Cardinal Baseball. Family was everything and she really cherished the times with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Russell of the home; four children, Charlotte (Edward) Hoffman, Arthur Miller, Juanita (Jason) Mantle and Russell Miller Jr; brothers, Butch Harrison, Richard Harrison, Kenny Harrison, Carl Harrison, Ross Harrison; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her chihuahua "Sparkles".
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Charles Harrison; her mother, Juanita Penrod; one son, Kenneth Miller; two sisters, Billy Ruth Wharton,Juanita McLeod; one brother, and John Harrison.
Memorial donations may be made to Kentucky Road Christian Church. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Feb. 18, 2020