Mary Smith
Mary Francis Smith, 87, of Mexico, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Pin Oaks Living Center in Mexico.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Glenn Forman officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Visitation is Friday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Mary was born on October 16, 1932 in Eunice, Missouri, the daughter of Arthur and Rosetta (Kinserlow) Cross. On May 19, 1950, in Hardy, Arkansas, she married E. Earl Smith. He passed away on April 6, 2005.
Mary enjoyed the outdoors, camping and her flower garden.
Mrs. Smith is survived by four children, Earl Smith, Jr. of Mexico, Betty Smith of Mexico, Merle Smith of Montgomery City and Kenny (Donna) Smith of Mexico; and six grandchildren, Katina Kakadiaris, Mary Deichmann, Carrie Enochs, Shannon Eagle, Erin No and Ryan Albright. She has eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Rosetta Cross; one daughter, Kathy Albright; brothers, Udell, John, Carl, Eugene and Edward Cross; and two sisters, Letha Hensley and Gladys Cobble.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the . They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020