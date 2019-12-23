Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Jefferson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Gene Jefferson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Max Gene Jefferson Obituary
Max Gene Jefferson, 84, of Mexico, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Glenn Forman and Rev. Jerry Ostrom officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation is Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Max was born on January 12, 1935 in Brookfield, the son of James C. and Verble (Hodgerson) Jefferson. On September 13, 1957 in Marceline, he married Wilda Hornsby.

At age 16, Max began working on the railroad. He then worked for Smith Motor Company in Marceline from 1957-1963. In 1963, he became employed with ADM Soybean Mill in Mexico, retiring in 1998 after 35 years. After retirement, Max continued to work for the Children's Therapy and Early Education School in Mexico.

Mr. Jefferson was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading his Bible, spending time with family, playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, refinishing furniture and helping others.

Survivors include his wife, Wilda Jefferson of the home; two children, Angie (Ray) Secrease of Mexico and Dewayne (Sue) Jefferson of St. Charles; four grandchildren, Beth (Josh) Feger of Mexico, Sarah (Camden) O'Toole of Temecula, CA, Rachel Jefferson and Matthew Jefferson, both of St. Charles; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Drew Feger, both of Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.

Max was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, George, Jerry and Jimmy Jefferson; and two sisters, Jewel Jean Kornburst and Eva Mae Burwell.

Memorial donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church or the Children's Therapy and Early Education School. Both may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -