Max Gene Jefferson, 84, of Mexico, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Glenn Forman and Rev. Jerry Ostrom officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Visitation is Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Max was born on January 12, 1935 in Brookfield, the son of James C. and Verble (Hodgerson) Jefferson. On September 13, 1957 in Marceline, he married Wilda Hornsby.
At age 16, Max began working on the railroad. He then worked for Smith Motor Company in Marceline from 1957-1963. In 1963, he became employed with ADM Soybean Mill in Mexico, retiring in 1998 after 35 years. After retirement, Max continued to work for the Children's Therapy and Early Education School in Mexico.
Mr. Jefferson was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading his Bible, spending time with family, playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, refinishing furniture and helping others.
Survivors include his wife, Wilda Jefferson of the home; two children, Angie (Ray) Secrease of Mexico and Dewayne (Sue) Jefferson of St. Charles; four grandchildren, Beth (Josh) Feger of Mexico, Sarah (Camden) O'Toole of Temecula, CA, Rachel Jefferson and Matthew Jefferson, both of St. Charles; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Drew Feger, both of Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, George, Jerry and Jimmy Jefferson; and two sisters, Jewel Jean Kornburst and Eva Mae Burwell.
Memorial donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church or the Children's Therapy and Early Education School. Both may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 23, 2019