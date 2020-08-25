1/
MICHAEL MIKE MAYFIELD
1963 - 2020
MICHAEL "MIKE" MAYFIELD

Michael "Mike" Mayfield, 57, Centralia, MO passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home. .

Private family graveside services will be 10:00 am Thursday. August 27. 2020 at the Red Top Cemetery in Hallsville, MO. A celebration of life will be from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the residence of Greg & Shari Harmon in Hallsville, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to ACT (Alternative Community Training) c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
