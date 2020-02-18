|
|
Michelle Robinett
Michelle Dawn Robinett, 37, of Hallsville, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Pickering Funeral Home in Mexico. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Michelle was born July 25, 1982, in Mexico. She was the daughter of Daniel Robinett and Lisa (Rosenstengel) Hightshoe.
Michelle was a veteran and had served in the Missouri National Guard for 9 years. She served part of that time in Kosovo. She was a Radio operator and Medical Laboratory Tech. She attended George Washington University in the state of Washington. She was currently working as a Clinical Laboratory Assistant at Women's and Children's Hospital in Columbia. She was a member of Rocky Fork Fellowship Church in Hallsville.
Survivors include her father, Dan Robinett and wife Marie, Auxvasse; her mother, Lisa Hightshoe and husband Bill, Auxvasse; one son, Matthew Tyler Edie, Hallsville; brother, Nathan Robinett and wife Emily, Gladstone, MO; grandfather, Neal Rosenstengel, Mexico; grandmother, Thelma Dean Robinett, Mexico; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Edward Robinett; and her grandmother, Linda Rosenstengel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tyler Edie Fund. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.
Expressions of sympathy may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Feb. 18, 2020