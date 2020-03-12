Home

MIKE JACCARINO

MIKE JACCARINO Obituary
Mike Jaccarino



Mass of Christian Burial for Micheleangelo "Mike" Jaccarino, 82, of Wellsville, formerly of Mexico, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 16th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Monday, at the church.

Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.

Mr. Jaccarino passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Audrain in Mexico.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Mar. 12, 2020
