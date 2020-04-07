|
Mildred Lorene Kendall
Mildred Lorene Kendall, 99, of Mexico, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at King's Daughters Home.
She was born on February 20, 1921, in Holliday to Charley W. and Clara Ellen (Hartman) Dry.
Lorene attended Ransdall Rural School for eight years and graduated salutatorian of the class of 1939 from Holliday High School. She then married Dale Kendall on March 15, 1941, in Hannibal. They lived in Mexico where Lorene worked at Scott's Store and First National Bank. Lorene and Dale enjoyed traveling and playing golf. They were members of the Arthur Hills Golf Association for many years. Dale passed away March 21, 1991.
She and Dale were not blessed with children but Lorene's younger sister, Kay, made her home with them after the death of their mother.
Mrs. Kendall was a member of the Mexico United Methodist Church and was active in the Bruce UMC Circle. She was also a member of the Beulah Johnson Circle of King's Daughters and Sons and two card clubs. She volunteered at the Audrain County Medical Center, the Veterans Home and the Pro Shop at Arthur Hills Golf Course.
Lorene is survived by four siblings, Margaret Louise (Justus) Olney of Paris, Velma Lou Garnett of Excelsior Springs, Carol Kay (Robert F.) Gordon of Collins and Earl Wayne Dry of Tupelo, MS; many nieces, nephews and other family members; and her King's Daughters Family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Frances Irene Lavinder, Charles W. "Bud" Dry and James R. Dry.
Due to the CDC guidelines, only the immediate family will attend the private graveside service at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to King's Daughters Home. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Apr. 7, 2020