Milton Meeks, 64, of Durant, OK, formerly of Mexico, died Friday June 5, 2020, at his home in Durant.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday June 13, 2020, at Pickering Funeral. Visitation will be Friday from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park.Expressions of sympathy may be given atwww.pickeringfh.com