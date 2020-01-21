Home

Nilson Funeral Home - Columbia
5611 E. St Charles Road
Columbia, MO 65202
573-474-8443
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY JO HECKMAN

Nancy J. Heckman, 81, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Services will be held at a later date.

Nancy was born March 22, 1938 in Moberly, MO., the daughter of Joe and Goldie Ellen Moses Ridgeway. She married Billy Bob Heckman August 19, 1956 in Moberly, MO. and he survives.

She worked as an LPN for 50 years, enjoyed gardening, painting, was a member of Kings Daughters, past president at Trinity Church of Christ, and served as Deacon at 1st Christian Church in Mexico, MO.

Survivors include three sons: Robert Joseph Heckman, Bradford William (wife Linda) Heckman, and Matthew Eric (wife Heidi) Heckman. Grandchildren: Allison, Ryan, Erick, Alayna, and Arya. Niece: Luann Ridgeway. Nephew: Kevin Ridgeway. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Donald.

Online condolences may be left for the family at: nilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jan. 21, 2020
