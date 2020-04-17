|
Neal Rosenstengel
Neal Rosenstengel, 77, of Mexico, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Neal was born on October 5, 1942 in Hannibal, the son of Orville and Ina Pearl (McWhirt) Rosenstengel. On June 14, 1964 in Vandalia, he married Linda Ruth Inlow. She passed away on April 22, 2016.
Mr. Rosenstengel was a 1960 graduate of Van-Far High School. He worked as an insurance agent with Reliable Insurance and in 1975, he began working for American Family Insurance, retiring in 2013.
Neal was baptized at Corinth Baptist Church in Hutchinson, MO, and had been a member of Southside Christian Church in Mexico.
He loved golfing, camping and fishing. In his early years, Neal enjoyed bowling and softball, which he played in many leagues with many teams.
Survivors include his friend and companion, Linda Johnson of the home; three children, Lisa (Bill) Hightshoe of Auxvasse, Chad (Angie) Rosenstengel of Fulton, and Lynn (Tony) Feger of Mexico; six grandchildren, Nathan (Emily) Robinett of Gladstone, Stacie (Caleb) O'Keefe of Ashland, Allie Durrett of Mexico, Caleb (Leah) Rosenstengel of Columbia, Breanna (Cody) Yelvington of Columbia and Keiland Rosenstengel of Fulton; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Warren (Charlotte) Rosenstengel of Fulton; and one sister, Dolores (Bill) Hogue of Vandalia.
In addition to his wife, Linda, Neal was preceded in death by his father, Orville Rosenstengel; his mother, Pearl Harp; and one granddaughter, Michelle Robinett.
Memorial donations may be made to the Arthur Hills Golf Course, 10717 Audrain Road 929, Mexico, MO 65265.
The family is being served by Arnold Funeral Home.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Apr. 17, 2020