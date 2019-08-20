Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Home
N Cherry St
Middletown, MO 63359
(573) 549-2801
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Myers Funeral Home
N Cherry St
Middletown, MO 63359
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Archbold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Parrish Archbold

Send Flowers
Norma Parrish Archbold Obituary
Visitation for Norma Pearl Parrish Archbold, 81, of St. Charles, Illinois, formerly of the Bowling Green/Middletown area, will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 21st at the Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.

Burial will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown.

Mrs. Archbold passed away Friday, August 16th at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.