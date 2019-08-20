|
|
|
Visitation for Norma Pearl Parrish Archbold, 81, of St. Charles, Illinois, formerly of the Bowling Green/Middletown area, will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 21st at the Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.
Burial will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown.
Mrs. Archbold passed away Friday, August 16th at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 20, 2019