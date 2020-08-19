1/
PATRICIA ANN MILLER
Patricia Ann Miller, 75, of Springfield, originally of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Cox Medical Center.

Visitation: 10-12 Homegoing Celebration: 12 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 Parker-Millard Funeral. Interment: New Richland Cemetery, Fulton.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 19, 2020.
Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory
12 East Ash Street
Columbia, MO 65203
(573) 442-7112
