Patricia Ann Miller, 75, of Springfield, originally of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Cox Medical Center.



Visitation: 10-12 Homegoing Celebration: 12 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 Parker-Millard Funeral. Interment: New Richland Cemetery, Fulton.



Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com



