Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home
112 Market St
Glasgow, MO 65254
660-338-2316
Patricia Jarrett

1952 – 2020

Glasgow, Mo. resident, Patricia Jarrett, 67, passed away at Glasgow Gardens on March 16, 2020.

Patricia Lynne Jarrett was born in Alamosa, Co., a daughter to the late Wilbert and Micky (Mattivi) Thomas. She attended and graduated from Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. Patty furthered her education earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Central Methodist University. On January 6, 1980, Patty married the love of her life, Steven Jarrett, in Glasgow. Together, they've enjoyed over 40 years of marriage. Patty worked for Central Methodist University in the admissions department for 20 years.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Jarrett, of Glasgow; two sons, Tommy (Ashley) Jarrett, of Columbia, Mo. and David (Tammy) Adams of Glasgow; daughter, Dawn (Jeff) Byrn, of Kirksville, Mo.; five grandchildren, Dakota, Steven, Heather, Nathaniel, and Mordecai; seven great-grandchildren, Adelynn, Elijah, Rebecca, Damian, Katherine, Blain, and Melody; two sisters, Kathy Murphy and Nancy Sayers; and two brothers, Bill Thomas and Michael Thomas.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Final arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Glasgow.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Mar. 26, 2020
