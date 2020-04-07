Home

Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
PATRICIA RUTH FOWLER


1927 - 2020
PATRICIA RUTH FOWLER Obituary
Patricia Ruth Fowler, 92, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at St. Joseph's Bluffs in Jefferson City.



She was born on October 21, 1927 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Carl F. Hart and Ethel (Williams) Hart.



Pat was married to Gene Fowler for 69 years before his passing in 2015. They shared a love that spanned all their years. She was a faithful and tireless caregiver to her husband in the latter years of his life, and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mexico. For many years, Pat was active with the Helping Hand Circle of the International Order of the King's Daughters and Sons.



She worked in banking most of her life, including banks in Brookfield, Keytesville and Mexico. In 1989, she retired as vice president of loans at Commerce Bank of Mexico.



She is survived by two children, Pamela S. Smith (Kennon) of Houston, TX, and Cynthia K. Heerboth of Jefferson City; four grandchildren, Kara Smith, Kendra Smith, Tim Heerboth, and Sarah Heerboth; and one great-grandchild.



In addition to her husband and parents, Pat was preceded in death by her sisters: Norma Jean Hart, her twin who died as an infant, and Barbara Ann Biggerstaff of Chillicothe, Missouri.



Due to the CDC guidelines, only the immediate family will attend the private graveside service at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mexico, Missouri.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Apr. 7, 2020
