Paul F. Atterberry Jr., 71, of Fulton passed away at Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
He was born on January 17, 1949 in Fulton to the late Paul F. Atterberry Sr. and the late Gladys (Hoover) Atterberry.
Paul was united in marriage to Patty L. (Williams) Atterberry on March 22, 1975. She survives his passing.
Paul was a graduate of Fulton High School Class of 1967. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, Paul worked at Kaiser/National Brick Factory in Mexico and Fulton State Hospital. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and collecting knives and coins. The times he enjoyed most were those spent in the presence of his family, especially his grandchildren.
Paul's memory will be cherished by his family, including his wife of 45 years; children, Aaron Atterberry (Sarah), Derek Atterberry, Brandy Coffelt (Joe), and Jeff Schoening, all of Fulton; grandchildren, Shawn Browning, Jarod Atterberry, Jordan Atterberry, Olivia Coffelt, Jace Atterberry, Cali Aust, Isabella Aust, Lauren Schoening, and Julian Schoening; and great-grandchildren, Cooper and Addalynn.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by daughter, Misty Atterberry; and brother, Don Atterberry.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Pastor Mike Crowson officiating. Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorial donations are suggested to Dialysis Clinic, Inc. of Fulton, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 18, 2020.