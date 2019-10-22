Home

Paul Pursifull Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Vincent Paul Pursifull, 83, of Martinsburg, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 25th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service, Friday, at the church.

Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.

Mr. Pursifull passed away Monday, October 21st at his home in Martinsburg.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 22, 2019
