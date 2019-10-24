Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Collet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Meador Collet

Send Flowers
Paula Meador Collet Obituary
Paula Ann (Meador) Collet, 64, of Auxvasse, died at 12:15 p.m. Monday Oct. 21, 2019, at Hospice of Alamance County in Burlington, NC.

Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Tony Maxwell officiating. Visitation will be held at from 2 – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Pickering Funeral Home in Mexico. Burial of her cremains will be in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy to the family may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.