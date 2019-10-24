|
|
|
Paula Ann (Meador) Collet, 64, of Auxvasse, died at 12:15 p.m. Monday Oct. 21, 2019, at Hospice of Alamance County in Burlington, NC.
Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Tony Maxwell officiating. Visitation will be held at from 2 – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Pickering Funeral Home in Mexico. Burial of her cremains will be in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 24, 2019