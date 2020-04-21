|
Phillip David Becker
Phillip David Becker, 69, of Mexico, quietly passed away at his home on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Phil was born on October 9, 1950, in Mexico, the son of Anthony and Elizabeth (Welschmeyer) Becker. He graduated from Community R-6 in 1969 He then moved to Mexico in 1970 and began Becker Brother's Farms with his brother, Dennis.
Phil was a well-known farmer in the community for over 50 years. He was an active member of the Mexico Knights of Columbus and a former member of the Farm Service Agency and the Missouri Farmer's Association Board.
He is survived by his loving wife, Annie Becker; his father, Anthony Becker; his four children with former wife, Lynn Becker: daughter, Kimberly (Mike) Vaccaro, Keith (Anne) Becker, Kurt (Brittany) Becker and Kent (Eunhye) Becker; five grandchildren, Jackson and Emma Vaccaro, Kelsey and Karley Becker and Maxwell Becker; two step-daughters, Jennifer (Kurt) Doolady and Elizabeth (Robbie) Wright; two step-grandchildren, Cali (Tony) Solache and Tanner Herwehe; four brothers, Dennis (Linda) Becker, Gary (Vivian) Becker, Tom (Delana) Becker and John (Nancy) Becker; sister, Debbie (Gary) Hodges; and a sister-in-law, Marcia Becker.
Phil was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Becker; and a brother, Bill Becker.
During this time of a nationwide pandemic, there will be no funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus Improvement Fund. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Apr. 21, 2020