Phyllis J. Belcher, 84, of Mexico passed away Sat, Aug. 14, 2020 at the University of Mo. Hospital In Columbia, Mo. Visitation will be held at Arnold Funeral Home Sat, Aug. 15th at 12:00 noon, and Services will be Sat. Aug. 15th at 1:00p.m. immediately following the visitation at Arnold Funeral Home. Full obituary will be in Saturday, Aug. 15th paper.



