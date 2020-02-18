|
|
Rachael Luanne Dunwoody
On Sunday, February 16, 2020, Rachael Luanne Dunwoody, loving wife, daughter, and aunt, went to be with the Lord at the age of 42. She was surrounded by her family. Rachael was born on December 8, 1977 in Great Falls, Montana to William and Sheryl Whearty. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work from Southeast Missouri State University in 2000 and worked in that field for 19 years bringing children and families together. Her passion was seeing those children and families in happy and healthy relationships. Rachael was dedicated to a life of service, always putting the needs of others before her own.
On November 15, 2008, Rachael married Andrew Dunwoody. They made their home in Columbia, Missouri. They enjoyed time together, with their families and friends as well as traveling to many favorite vacation spots. Rachael always looked forward to her trips home to Arkansas with her mother where they had fun picking blueberries, fishing, and making memories with her family. Rachael adored Alex and Abbi and cherished her time with them. She also had great fun on her wild adventures and road trips with her best friends.
Rachael was loved by all who knew her. She brightened a room with her infectious smile and brought out the best in each person with her genuine interest and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Rachael is preceded in death by her sweet mother, Sheryl Anne (Wylie) Whearty. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Dunwoody; father, William Whearty; brother, Adam Whearty; nephew, Alex Whearty; niece, Abbigail Whearty, their mother, Tracey Whearty; aunt, Sherry Wylie; and uncle, Gene (Mac) Wylie, Jr.
Visitation will be at the Million-Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 4:00pm - 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00am with burial at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.liverfoundation.org
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Feb. 18, 2020