Arthur "Ray" Martin, 70, of Auxvasse MO, died at his home Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at Central Christian Church in Fulton, MO.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Central Christian Church in Fulton, MO with Pastor Mike Crowson officiating. Burial will follow in the Auxvasse City Cemetery.
Ray was born at Callaway Community Hospital on November 6, 1948 in Fulton, Missouri to Clarence and Hallie (Hill) Martin.
Ray graduated from Fulton High School in 1965.
On August 5, 1978, Ray married Brenda (Dabney) Martin, who preceded him in death.
Ray is survived by four daughters, Kimberly Martin of Auxvasse MO, Mendy Schmid (Robbie) of Holts Summit MO, Wendy Welch of Quincy, IL, Susan (Michael) Kivett of Jefferson City MO. and one son Michael Martin of Fulton MO; nine grandchildren, Matt Welch of Quincy, IL, Doug Schmid (Kerrie) of Holts Summit, MO, Shelby Schmid of Auxvasse MO, Carolyn Martin of Fulton MO, Rose Martin of Fulton MO, Justice Leverett Martin of Fallon, NV, Ethan Kivett of Jefferson City, MO and Dillon Kivett of Jefferson City MO; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Zackary Welch of Quincy, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his beloved wife Brenda, his parents, Clarence and Hallie Martin, three brothers, Bob Martin, Ralph Martin and Larry Martin, one sister, Patsy Salmons; one great-grandson, Jackson Welch and a granddaughter, Lakoda Martin.
Ray worked for the Missouri State Highway Department from 1968 until retirement in 2000. After retiring he drove for Vandelicht Trucking from 2000-2016, Christensen from 2016-2017 and Scott Whalen Services from 2017-2019.
He loved fishing, spending time with his family and friends, tinkering with things and farming on his family farm while growing up.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Central Christian Church of Fulton, in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019