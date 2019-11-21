|
Raymond Howard Schulte, 71, of Mexico, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at his home after an extensive battle with cancer
Visitation will be Monday evening from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home with a Masonic Service to be held at 6:30 p.m. following visitation.
Inurnment will be at MO State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO on Tuesday, Nov. 26th at 10:00 a.m.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Little Dixie Shrine Park.
Ray was born on June 23, 1948 in Mexico, the son of William and Helen (Hull) Schulte.
He attended Community R-VI and enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1967 – 1969.
On July 17, 1971 he married Regina Applebee in Mexico.
Ray owned and operated Ray's Sinclair and Rapid Radiator, and later worked for M&M Golf Cars, retiring in Dec. 2013.
He was very active in community organizations including Mexico Jaycees, Elks, Moose, TPA, Lions, VFW, the Masonic Lodge and Shriners. He was also a member of Sunrise Christian Church.
In addition to his wife Regina; he is survived by a son Scott (Liz) Schulte of Centralia, MO; a daughter Stephanie Davis of Atlanta, GA; grandson Dallas Smith of Mexico and granddaughter Kinley Davis of Atlanta; two brothers, Ed Schulte of Mexico and Bob Schulte of Branson; and a sister Arlene Morris of Columbia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother
Memorials may be made to in St. Louis.
Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 21, 2019