Ronda Kay RickersonRonda Kay Rickerson, 54, of Mexico, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home.Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Atkinson officiating. Burial will follow in Salt River Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.