Richard "Chub" Debo
Funeral services for Richard Lee "Chub" Debo, 83, of Wellsville, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 20th at the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, Friday, at the funeral home.
Burial with Full Military Honors will be in the Wellsville Cemetery.
Mr. Debo passed away Sunday, March 15th at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Audrain in Mexico, Missouri.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020