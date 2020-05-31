Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Lloyd Miller, 84, of Mexico, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Pin Oaks Living Center.



Graveside Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at East Lawn Memorial Park.



Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



