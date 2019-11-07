|
|
Richard Austin Mills, 84, of Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Home.
Masonic Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 8, at Arnold Funeral Home with Funeral Services immediately following. Visitation is Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Burial will follow at Union Chapel Cemetery.
Richard was born on May 11, 1935 in Florida, MO, the son of Gordie G. and Virgie Dean (Pollard) Mills. He married Janice Kay Havrum on January 19, 1963 in Fulton.
Mr. Mills was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked at Kaisers/National Refractories for 45 years. For over 50 years, Richard was an auctioneer for Mills Brothers Auctioneers and Town and Country Auction, as well as a row crop and cattle farmer.
Mr. Mills was a member of Union Baptist Church, Mexico Masonic Lodge, CMOTA Antique Tractor Pulling Association and the Paris and Montgomery County Old Threshers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and collecting antique tractors.
Richard is survived by his wife, Janice; five children, Rita (Mike) Ruder of Frisco, TX, Kim (Pete) Engle of St. Charles, Rick Mills of Mexico, Lori Brandow of Mexico and Angela Mills of Mexico; nine grandchildren, Jordan Mills (Shane Harris) of Columbia, Dylan (Paige) Mills of Mexico, Megan Brandow of New York City, Jami Brandow of Kansas City, Allyson Ruder of Springfield, Hunter Engle of Columbia, Tyler Brandow of Springfield, Kyle Engle of Columbia and Paige Ruder of Austin, TX; five great-grandchildren, Landon Wilson, Beau Mills, Andi Harris, Stevie Harris and Tatum Mills; two sisters, Barbara (Edwin) Mortimer of Centralia and Ruth (Alden) Killian of Centralia; and one brother, Dennis Ray (Becky) Mills of Centralia.
Along with his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his 14 siblings, Edith, Gordon, Leona, Billy, Gene, Lawanda, Clifton, Gilberta, Leonard, Bruce, Thomas, Ray, Daisy and Lola; and one great-grandchild, Bronson Harris.
Memorial donations may be made to , c/o Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 7, 2019