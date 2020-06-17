ROBERT AUGUST STEIMAN
--Robert August Steinman, 86, of Columbia, formerly of Mexico, died at 5:26 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home in Columbia.

 Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Pickering Funeral Home in Mexico. Visitation was Tuesday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors was in Elmwood Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be given atpickeringfh.com

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 17, 2020.
