--Robert August Steinman, 86, of Columbia, formerly of Mexico, died at 5:26 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home in Columbia.Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Pickering Funeral Home in Mexico. Visitation was Tuesday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors was in Elmwood Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be given atpickeringfh.com