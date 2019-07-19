|
Robert D. "Boobie" Newbrough, 74, of Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home after a four-year battle with leukemia.
Memorial Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Arnold Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Robert was born December 30, 1944 in Mexico, the son of James Herbert and Virginia Kathleen (Willis) Newbrough. He graduated in 1962 from Mexico High School.
On June 14, 1968 in Mexico, he married Karla M. Sampson. She survives.
Robert held several jobs. When he married Karla, he owned Mexico Recreation Pool Hall. He then was a foreman building the nuclear power plant, where he worked for 15 years. Robert finished his career retiring from the Moberly Correctional Center after 20 years.
Robert enjoyed all sports whether he participated or was a spectator. He loved golf and was fortunate enough to have three hole in ones. One thing though, Robert was very competitive and hated to lose. He also loved playing cards, especially pitch.
Survivors include his wife, Karla Newbrough of the home; two brothers, Donald (Pat) Newbrough of Mexico and David (Barb) Newbrough of Denver, CO; one sister, Jeanie Newbrough of Centralia; sister-in-law, Becky (Nick) Shah of Mexico; two special nieces, Sophia and Sydney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by infant daughter, Justine Nichole Newbrough; parents, James and Virginia Newbrough; father and mother-in-law, Curtis and Jean Sampson; three brothers, Jim Newbrough, Leslie Newbrough, and Dennis Newbrough; and a cousin, Russell Polston, who was like his brother.
Memorial donations may be made to Arthur Hills Golf Course. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 19, 2019