|
|
Robert "Bob" Lee Norris, Sr.(93) passed away at his home in Jacksonville, MO on October 27, 2019. Bob is proceeded in death by his parents, son, and two brothers. He is survived by his wife (Lena Norris), daughter (Jane Norris), sister-in-law (Anna Franklin); grandchildren James Norris, Susan(Justin) Schlageter, Nicole(Brant) Boling, Chris Norris(Jessica Johnson), Ryan(Amber) Beaman; ten great - grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO on November 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. There will be food and a fellowship to follow at the Masonic Lodge in Cairo, MO. All who knew and loved him are welcome to join.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019