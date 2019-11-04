Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Norris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Norris Obituary
Robert "Bob" Lee Norris, Sr.(93) passed away at his home in Jacksonville, MO on October 27, 2019. Bob is proceeded in death by his parents, son, and two brothers. He is survived by his wife (Lena Norris), daughter (Jane Norris), sister-in-law (Anna Franklin); grandchildren James Norris, Susan(Justin) Schlageter, Nicole(Brant) Boling, Chris Norris(Jessica Johnson), Ryan(Amber) Beaman; ten great - grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO on November 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. There will be food and a fellowship to follow at the Masonic Lodge in Cairo, MO. All who knew and loved him are welcome to join.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -