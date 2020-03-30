|
Robert Yingling
Robert Alan Yingling, 74, of Mexico, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at SSM Health S. Mary's Hospital-Jefferson City.
Robert was born on May 14, 1945 in Hanover, Pennsylvania.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during Vietnam.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Yingling; five children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Robbie Yingling.
Private family services will be held.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Mar. 30, 2020