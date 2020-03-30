Home

ROBERT YINGLING


1945 - 2020
ROBERT YINGLING Obituary
Robert Yingling

Robert Alan Yingling, 74, of Mexico, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at SSM Health S. Mary's Hospital-Jefferson City.

Robert was born on May 14, 1945 in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during Vietnam.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Yingling; five children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Robbie Yingling.

Private family services will be held.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Mar. 30, 2020
