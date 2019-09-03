|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Rodney K. Kibble of Mexico, Mo who passed away in the early hours of August 27, 2019 at the age of 69.
Born to Robert K. and Elsie L. Kibble in Oak Park, IL.
Rodney graduated Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg, PA, and graduated from Delaware Community College, attended Northeast Missouri State University and graduated from MU Columbia.
He was employed at several businesses in Mexico, Mo, but most enjoyed being a substitute teacher for Mexico Public Schools.
He enjoyed music, movies, reading; especially historic novels, mysteries, poetry; attending his grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals and plays.
Rodney was a devoted and loving son, brother, father and grandfather.
He was proceeded in death by his father Robert and brother-in-law Stephen Goodwin. He is survived by his mother of Columbia, MO, his sister Roberta Goodwin of Columbia, his children Rachael Kibble of Columbia, Justin Kibble of Moberly, and Leah Webber(Brandon) of Mexico. His grandchildren Collin Sullivan, US Air Force, Tristin Kibble of Columbia, Gavin and Kaesin Kibble, Addison and Hannah Webber of Mexico. Also numerous cousins and friends.
As Rodney was the consummate teacher, he donated his body to the Forensic Anthropology Department at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville for trauma research.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Mexico Public Library or the Mexico Food bank.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the near future.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 3, 2019