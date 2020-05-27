Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger D. Jones, 68, of Mexico, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain



A Celebration of Life will be at a later date



Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements



