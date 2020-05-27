Roger Jones
Roger D. Jones, 68, of Mexico, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date
Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Roger D. Jones, 68, of Mexico, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date
Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on May 27, 2020.