Ronald W. Baker Obituary
Ronald W. Baker, 86, of Mexico, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at his home.

Private family services were held at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Ron was born on April 9, 1933 in Mexico, the son of Marshall J. and Georgetta (Mayes) Baker. On May 17, 1958 he married Virginia Shocklee in St. Louis, MO.

In addition to his wife Virginia, he is survived by six daughters; Nancy Early of Mexico, Susan (Walter) Paden of Mexico, Carol (Larry) Bedford of Mexico, Janie Widaman (Bob Eisentrager) of Lake Ozark, MO, Marsha (Dave) Hensley of St. Louis, MO, and Gail (Greg) Hatfield of Mexico; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lee (Pat) Baker of Pittsburg, KS, and Jay (Cindy) Baker of Clinton, MO; two sisters, Motie Bradley of Centralia and Annette Blackaby of Mexico; and a sister-in-law Virginia L. Baker of Mexico.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Ed Baker and two brothers-in-law, Robert Bradley and Bill Blackaby.

Memorial may be made to Pin Oaks Living Center or Hospice Compassus in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 14, 2019
