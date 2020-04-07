|
|
Rosalie Mudd
Rosalie Elizabeth Mudd, 99, of Mexico, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at SSM Health St Mary's Hospital – Audrain. She had been a resident at The King's Daughters Home since January.
Due to the CDC guidelines, only immediate family will attend the graveside services at St. Brendan Cemetery with Fr. Dylan Schrader.
Rosalie was born January 11, 1921 in Audrain County, to Patrick M. and Johanna (Wilmshorst) Mudd. She attended Bean Creek Elementary School and graduated from St. Brendan High School in 1939.
After graduation, Rosalie worked for Larsen Studios and Reed Electric before accepting a position at the Mexico Savings Bank. She began as a check sorter and held positions as a bookkeeper, proof machine operator, teller, vault custodian, and retired after 38 ½ years as Consumer Banking Officer and Manager of Commerce Bank's uptown location.
After retirement, Rosalie enjoyed volunteering. She was active in the Heart Fund, Audrain Historical Society, and various activities with St Brendan Catholic Church. She was recognized as an outstanding alumnus from St. Brendan School in January 2017.
Traveling was a favorite pastime throughout her life. Rosalie took a vacation every summer, going on sponsored tours throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. She visited Europe three times, allowing her to see the Vatican in Rome and kiss the Blarney Stone in Ireland.
Survivors include her sister, Dorothy (Don) Dick of Mexico; sister-in-law, Anastasia Mudd; nephews, Dale (Donna) Mudd, David (Carol) Dick and Dan (Stacy) Dick; nieces, Joyce (Jim) Flynn, Brenda (Wes) Goodwin, Donna (Danny) Johanning, Carol Mudd and Debbie (Tom) Paule, 16 great nieces and nephews, and seven great-great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Maggie Mudd. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Patrick J. Mudd.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Brendan Church or The King's Daughters Home. All may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online Condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Apr. 7, 2020